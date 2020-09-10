Judith R. McLain,
80, of Pueblo passed away Sept 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Rose Roop; children, Donna, Deanna and Denise. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William Don McLain; children Rod, Chris (Todd), Deanne (Art) and Lauri; grandchildren, Bryce, Sadie, Cole, Chad (Reina), Aaron (Kimberly), Chelsey (Clint), Casey (Matt), Ashley (Tommy), Alex (Shane) and Arika (Andrew); 15 great-grand-children; and brother, Ted Jr. (Betty); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Judith enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She loved to cook for her family. Judith enjoyed life and loved spending time with her family. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept 11, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/o8f9C68x3RHoR2YwETpLuM5?domain=roselawnpueblo.org
.