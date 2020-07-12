Judith Rhea Young,
78, of Sparta, Wis., passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Cen-ter, Sparta, after her courageous battle with kidney failure. She was born on Oct. 17, 1941, to Herman and Neva (Hagar) Carrico, in Calico Rock, Ark. Judy moved to Pueblo, Colo., at an early age. She met her future husband, Billy Joe Young, in the youth group at Temple Baptist Church in Pueblo. Judy graduated from Central High School in 1959. She worked as a bank teller early on in their marriage. Judy and Bill knew the value of hard work and sacrifice. Family was everything to her. She did whatever was necessary to provide for her children. She was a very resourceful person and made ends meet for decades on a small disability pension after Bill was injured as a firefighter. Judy is sur-vived by her three sons, Craig (Jennifer) Young of Columbia, Md., Kevin (Vickki) Young of Camarillo, Calif.,; and Brian (Lisa) Young of Sparta, Wis.; her grandchildren, Ryan Young, Ellie and Jack Young, Joy (Dan) Leffingwell and Jeremy and Joshua Young; and her two sisters, Sharon Balter of Costa Rica and Bennie (Jim) Swanson, of Pue-blo, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Neva Carrico; sister, Linda Carrico; her husband, and love of her life, Bill, after his own decade-long battle with kidney failure. Judy faced her health challenges with the assurance of God's love through her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Services will be held at a later time due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be offered to Judy's family at www.schanhofer.com
. The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.