Judy Downs, 69, of Pueblo passed away July 13, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Downs. Survived by her daughter, Kimberly Abel of Pueblo; and brother, Mike (Ann) Downs of Acworth, Ga.; niece, Shannon (Robbie) Woody; nephew, Patrick (Charlotte) Downs; numerous cousins and other relatives. Per Judy's request there will be no services.



