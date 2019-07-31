|
Judy A. (Rikhoff) Reed,
- 74, of Pueblo passed away
- July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Rikhoff. Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Reed; sons, David (Jeanne), Rick (Krystal), Jeff (Sherry), Charlie (Jennifer); brother, James (Linda) Rikhoff; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 2, 2019, followed by funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts please make donations to the VFW Post 3641 in Judy's name. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo .org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019