Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
Judy Reed

Judy Reed Obituary
Judy A. (Rikhoff) Reed,
74, of Pueblo passed away
July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Rikhoff. Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James Reed; sons, David (Jeanne), Rick (Krystal), Jeff (Sherry), Charlie (Jennifer); brother, James (Linda) Rikhoff; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug 2, 2019, followed by funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and gifts please make donations to the VFW Post 3641 in Judy's name. Online condolences can be made at roselawn pueblo .org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
