Julaine Hurst Moore, 80,
- passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Survived by husband of 61 years, John B. Moore Jr.; children, Nancy (Matthew) Jones, Mary (Michael) Lucero, Jay (Linda) Moore; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grand-child. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 144 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, Ogden, Utah. Full obituary notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 12, 2019