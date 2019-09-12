Home

Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
, 144 S. Abarr Dr.,
Pueblo West., CO
Julaine Hurst Moore

Julaine Hurst Moore Obituary
Julaine Hurst Moore, 80,
passed away Sept. 9, 2019. Survived by husband of 61 years, John B. Moore Jr.; children, Nancy (Matthew) Jones, Mary (Michael) Lucero, Jay (Linda) Moore; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grand-child. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 144 S. Abarr Dr., Pueblo West. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery, Ogden, Utah. Full obituary notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 12, 2019
