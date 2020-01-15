Home

Julia Abeyta Obituary
Julia Abeyta, 90, of
Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jacob V. Abeyta; and one grandson; She is survived by her children, Ed (Rose) Abeyta, Gloria (Jesus) Aguilar, Danny (Beverly) Abeyta, Jack Abeyta and Gail Abeyta; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grand-children; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Romero Chapel. Viewing prior to service. Interment immediately following at Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 15, 2020
