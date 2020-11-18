1/1
Julia and Delfin J. Martinez
Julia Perez Martinez
Delfin J. Martinez

Julia Perez Martinez passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2020. It was not but 5 days later, Nov. 14, 2020, that her husband of 62 years, Delfin J. Martinez joined her. They were welcomed into Heaven by their daughter Grace Yengich. They are both survived by their children, Tom Garcia, Angie Segura, Gerry Tyler, Anna Holmes, Delfine Martinez, and Dan Martinez; as well as 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grand-children, and one soon-to-be great-great-grand-daughter. Julia is survived by two older sisters, Rose Romero and Josephine Leyva, and her younger sister, Mary Lou Perez. Delfin is survived by his sisters, Margie Mowry and Elsie Silva. During their 90-plus years, they both touched many lives and will leave many cherished memories. Julia will always be remembered for her crochet, her love of games, and her devotion to God. Delfin "Shorty" will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, his strong work ethic, and his benevolent smile. Rosary to be streamed at imperialfunerals.com at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Graveside services is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. This will be streamed on the family Facebook page. Please be respect- ful, masks and social distancing is required. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 18, 2020.
