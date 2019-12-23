|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Happy Birthday
&
Merry Christmas
Julia Armijo
Grandma,
Five years have passed since we felt your kind touch, heard your beautiful laugh, and felt your gentle kisses.
We think about you every day and miss you more than words can express.
We cherish our memories of you and we will carry them forever in our hearts.
We are thankful to have been blessed with such a loving and caring
grandmother like you.
Grandma, we wish you
a very happy birthday
with your loving son,
in heaven.
Love Always,
Your Granddaughters
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 23, 2019