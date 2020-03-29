Home

Julia M. Burris

Julia M. Burris Obituary
Julia M Burris, late of
Bragdon Ave., in Pueblo, passed peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, following a short illness at the age of 96 years and 11 months. She has been a resident of Pueblo nearly 70 years, employed by Mountain Bell and its subsidiaries until retirement in the 1980s. She was the last of 10 siblings born to Joseph and Mabel Burris of Ordway, Colo. Surviving nieces and nephews include, Brenda (Richard) Sell of Pueblo West, Betty (Lark) Humphrey of Canon City, Robert (Janet) Humphrey of Tucson, Jack (Judy) Rockwell, Mary Copeland, Roxy (Mary Ann) Burris of Pueblo, Margaret Ann Burianek of Boulder, Rodney(Joyce) Rockwell, Daniel (Lana) Rockwell of Colorado Springs, William (Lois) Jones of Washington, Ronald (Ann) Jones of Florida; and numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grand nieces and nephews. Interment of her ashes will be at Mountain View Cemetery and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
