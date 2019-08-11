Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home

Julia Vigil

Julia Vigil Obituary
Julia D. Vigil, 89, of
Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Vigil; son, Phillip R. Vigil; parents, Felix and Cleotilda Chavez; siblings, Orlinda Salazar, Fred Chavez, Henry Chavez, John Chavez and two great-grand-children. Julia is survived by her children, Betty Dechant, Tim (Julie) Vigil Jr., Lorraine Vigil, Geri Vigil and Lloyd (Berlinda) Vigil; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grand-children; siblings, Abel (Priscilla) Chavez, Nancy Archuleta, Grace Vigil, Joseph Chavez and Jerry Chavez; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Julia enjoyed watching the Broncos, fishing, dancing, crocheting, crafts and being at the Ranch. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 11, 2019
