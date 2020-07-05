1/1
Julian Gallegos III, 24, of Pueblo passed away on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Archie Martinez; and special friend, Leticia Salinas. He is survived by his wife, Rachelle Retana-Gallegos; children, Jayden Reta-na-Trujillo and Serenity Gallegos; parents, James and Dawn Bernal and Julian Gallegos Jr. and LaDonna Gallegos; sib-lings, Brandon (Shantel), Fabian, Jesse (Sarah), Angella (Luis) Savannah (RC), Lanae (Donovan), James III (Sami), Marquisa, Sierra and Dawn; father and mo-ther-in-law, David and Claudette Retana; sis-ters-in-law, Misty (Mark), Amaris (Randy), Lissa (Mark) and Francesca (Ezekial); numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, private family service with limited numbers will be held. Only those who have been notified by the family will be permitted to attend. Family and friends who cannot attend in person are encouraged to join us via Livestream through Facebook, at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 2 p.m. Monday.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 5, 2020.
