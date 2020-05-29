I truly find this to be a tragedy, a tremendous loss to this world but yet angels can only stay here for so long then the time comes when they have to go home, you were a very beautiful and loving person who inspite of your own daily struggles, you always put others first your kind and gentle heart was vast and always loving i remember you well and i will never forget you, you impacted my life greatly thank you for being you, you were a gift to all who surrounded you, my tears fall in thought of you i will always love and miss you, your friend donald browder. 5-24-20

Donald browder

Friend