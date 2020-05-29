Julie Youngren
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Ann Youngren, 61. Life celebration, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Youngren Ranch, 8050 Highway 78 West, in Beulah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Youngren Ranch
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
May 26, 2020
Julie improved my life
Bud Nickell
Friend
May 24, 2020
I truly find this to be a tragedy, a tremendous loss to this world but yet angels can only stay here for so long then the time comes when they have to go home, you were a very beautiful and loving person who inspite of your own daily struggles, you always put others first your kind and gentle heart was vast and always loving i remember you well and i will never forget you, you impacted my life greatly thank you for being you, you were a gift to all who surrounded you, my tears fall in thought of you i will always love and miss you, your friend donald browder. 5-24-20
Donald browder
Friend
May 24, 2020
Haven't seen Julie in a really long time but I have a lot of great memories from our childhood. Jay & Justin I'm so sorry to hear about Julie. I'm not sure if she was married or had kids, if so I'm sorry for their loss as well. Bless you all. Shannon Drake
Shannon Drake
Friend
May 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss.
Velta (Barber) Reider
May 17, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of your loss.
Karin
karin kyte
May 16, 2020
Julie, we are very sad to hear of your passing. Thank you for all the help you gave to our family. We miss you. Rest in peace.
Love, The Burkett family
Marge Burkett
May 15, 2020
Thank you Julie for everything you did to help each and every member of my family. You are a beautiful soul and am saddened to learn of your passing. You must have a greater need in heaven than here on Earth and you will be missed.
Shelley Smith
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved