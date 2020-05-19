|
|
Julius Johannes, 99, pas-
- sed away May 17, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Broomfield, Colo. He was born April 3, 1921, in Rocky Ford, to Jacob and Amelia Johannes. He was the oldest of six children including three brothers and two sisters. He graduated from La Junta High School in 1941. He acquired his machinist apprenticeship on the Santa Fe Railroad. He joined the Navy and served three years on the Battleship U.S.S. Mississippi during World War II where he perfected his machinist trade. He worked for Dana Corp for 30 years, retiring in 1979. At that time, he opened up his own "Precision Machine Shop" in Pueblo, and continued to operate it until 2015. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge No. 90 for over 70 years and a member of Calvary Church for over 60 years in Pueblo. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Faye; son, Randall (Jennifer) Johannes of Superior, Colo,; daughter, Susan (Doug) Zimbleman of Thornton,; grandsons, An-drew (Ashley) Johannes of Arvada and Jeffrey Johannes of Denver; his youngest sister, Bernice Markus of Pueblo; and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Harmon; and brothers, El-mer, Alvin and Clarence Johannes. Visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Peacock Memorial Cha-pel, followed by graveside service at 2 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Church, 5 Tulane St., Pueblo, CO 81005. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 19, 2020