10/18/1963 - 10/04/2020
Justin Scot Downer, 56. Oct. 18, 1963, to Oct. 4, 2020, went peacefully to heaven with his wife, Karen, by his side. Justin was a talented woodworker and an avid gardener who won many ribbons at the Colorado State Fair. He was instrumental in the restoration of the Union Avenue revitalization project and a past member of the Pueblo Arch-aeologcial and Historical Society. He was preceded in death by his loving mother, father and brother, Hugh. He leaves behind his wife; brothers, Clyde and Logan; and sister, Kimla (Cliff) Robinson. He loved his family, especially his nephews, Keith and Keaton Robinson. His ashes will be spread in the mountains in Buena Vista next summer.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2020.
