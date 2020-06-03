Justin Pate
1975 - 2020
Justin Trevor Pate, 44, was born on Aug. 25, 1975, and passed away May 26, 2020. Survived by his wife, Jill; parents, Dave and Patty Pate and Billie Rae Turner; brother, Seth; sister, Alexa; step-bro-ther, Robert Sheets; step-sister, Barbara Sheets; in-laws, Buzz and Emily Nesselhuf; sister-in-law, Robin (Tim) Reed; bro-ther-in-law, Ryan (Jeanie) Nesselhuf; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he doted on and were his pride and joy. Justin was one- of-a-kind. His sense of humor and quick wit provided smiles and laughter to anyone he encountered. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A private service will be held. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
