Justin Trevor Pate, 44, was born on Aug. 25, 1975, and passed away May 26, 2020. Survived by his wife, Jill; parents, Dave and Patty Pate and Billie Rae Turner; brother, Seth; sister, Alexa; step-bro-ther, Robert Sheets; step-sister, Barbara Sheets; in-laws, Buzz and Emily Nesselhuf; sister-in-law, Robin (Tim) Reed; bro-ther-in-law, Ryan (Jeanie) Nesselhuf; as well as numerous nieces and nephews whom he doted on and were his pride and joy. Justin was one- of-a-kind. His sense of humor and quick wit provided smiles and laughter to anyone he encountered. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. A private service will be held. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 3, 2020.