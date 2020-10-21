Justin Warenski

Justin "Ski" Warenski,
41, beloved father, son, brother, grandson, uncle and friend, passed away on Oct. 4, 2020, in New-port News, Va. Justin is survived by his children, Eleanor and Landon; the mother of his children, Katelyn; mother and stepfather, Michelle and Mike; father, Scott; brothers, Jason, Nick (Justin) and Jared; nephew, Caleb; grandparents, Bill and Carol; grandmother, Beryldean; grandfather, Keith; numerous other relatives and friends. Justin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jerralynn. Justin was a chief petty officer in the U.S.Navy for 17 and a half years. He spent most of his career attached to multiple submarines. Justin graduated from South High School and received his bachelors degree from Excelsior College. He was a devoted father and a proud Navy man. Funeral service, 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Avenue Church. On-line condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org
.