Karen Rae Duncan was
- born Dec. 12, 1963, in Pueblo, to Rachel and Cecil Duncan. She passed away at her home in Pueblo on Feb. 6, 2020. Survived by her sisters and brothers, Sharleen J. (Roger Sr.) Lamaak, Ron (Teri) Vukelich, Rodney C. Duncan, and Melissa L. Cruz; her pride and joy, special niece and nephews, Kylie Raeleen, Jacob B. and Jordan B. Cruz; remaining nephews and niece, Roger L. Lamaak Jr., Jeremy Vu-kelich and Chanda (Nate) Ward; great-nephews and nieces, Hunter L. Lamaak, Trent and Lainee Vujcich, Trace Ward, Dylan, Kiersten, Kaitlyn and Arianna Vukelich; and numerous cousins and friends. Karen loved everything about nature. From sunsets to sunrises, rainbows and butterflies, fields of daisies and sunflowers, a vase of ivy, the morning dew and birds in flight, a shooting star and the frosted windowpane on a crisp winter's eve. She was the one who stopped to smell the roses. Karen truly enjoyed and appreciated God's gifts and blessings. Her entertainment was filled with music and dancing. Her favorite musician was Prince. She loved to dance and she definitely danced to the beat of her own drum. She was a graduate of Pueblo South High class of 1982. During her high school years, she was an exemplary gymnast and a member of student coun-cil. She loved fishing, camping, hiking, swimming, water and snow skiing. Her book collection expressed the passion she had with reading. Karen loved all facets of learning. Above all the many attributes she acquired, Karen was most proud of being an educator. Her early child-hood dream was to become a teacher. After graduation from what is now Colorado State Uni-versity-Pueblo in 1992, with a double major in education and mass communications and a minor in biology, she fulfilled that dream and began teaching elementary school students in Pueblo's District 60. Karen excelled in all that she challenged in life. Defeat was never in her vocabulary. Karen's words of wisdom: You are the greatest! You can do anything you choose! Quote: "I always did the best I could to make myself proud of my choices and behavior." At her request, cremation has taken place. Mass of the Resurrection, 9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Road. Inurnment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery and a reception at St. Joseph Hall following inurnment. Online condolences can be offered at www.roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 12, 2020