Karen Lynn Galvez died on June 19, 2020, in Pueblo due to complications following a recent illness. She was 72. Karen was born on May 28,1948, in Pueblo to her parents, Linda and Del-fino Galvez. Karen was raised in Walsenburg graduating from Walsenburg High. She was a caring and diligent woman, who got her first job at the age of 13 caring for a neighborhood elderly woman. When Karen was 16, she began working for Head Start. She eventually became a caregiver for the elderly around Walsenburg. When Karen moved to Pueblo, she became a custodian at various institutions including the Colorado State Hospital, Pueblo Community College and various small businesses. She took great pride in her custodial skills and the buildings for which she was responsible. She was most known for her outgoing personality and loving care of those in her family and her community. Karen is survived by her son, Michael; her sister, Marcella; brothers, Phillip, Paul (Patricia), David (Susan), Edward (Kathryn), Leo (Mary), and Barbara/Bea; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Donald.



