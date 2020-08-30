1/1
Karen Grace
07/24/945 - 08/22/2020
Karen D. Grace. Sunrise, July 24, 1945. Sunset, Aug. 22, 2020. She was a strong, independent woman to the end. She loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, bbq's, music, dancing, gambling and hunting for mini clocks at yard sales. Karen was loved and will be missed dearly. Her survivors in-clude her children, Tina (Danny), Jeff (Amanda), Laurie (Rob) and Leslie (Alex); grandchildren, Shawn, Crystal, Shane, Adam, Amber, Dyllan, Ivy and Luca; great- grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Owen, Bella, Teagan and Mackenzie. Special thanks to friends that helped her through all the bad times in her life. Cremation with private family services at a later date. No more stress, Mom. Rest in peace. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
