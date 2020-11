70, passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was born June 26, 1950, to proud parents Andrew and Virginia Gonzales, both preceded her in death. Karen leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Rodney Hegler; children, Margo McCaulley and Mindy Rowzee; sisters, Andrea O'Brien and Julie Fleiser; four grandchildren, numerous other relatives who will miss her dearly. At her request, no services and cremation has taken place. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com