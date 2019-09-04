|
Karen Yvonne Sanchez,
- 59,
- passed away Sept. 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1960 to Ray and Shirley Y. Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her father Ray; and brother, Ray "Ray J" Sanchez. Karen leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Felicia and Shurena Terrell; mother, Shirley Y. Sanchez; siblings, Victor Sanchez, Kathy Sanchez, Bobby Sanchez and Carlos Maes; grandchildren, Emilio, Carlos and Deja; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of life, 11 a.m.. Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019