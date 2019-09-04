Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 544-4368
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Angelus Chapel Mortuaries
1102 East Evans Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
View Map

Karen Yvonne Sanchez


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Karen Yvonne Sanchez Obituary
Karen Yvonne Sanchez,
59,
passed away Sept. 1, 2019. She was born Feb. 1, 1960 to Ray and Shirley Y. Sanchez. She was preceded in death by her father Ray; and brother, Ray "Ray J" Sanchez. Karen leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Felicia and Shurena Terrell; mother, Shirley Y. Sanchez; siblings, Victor Sanchez, Kathy Sanchez, Bobby Sanchez and Carlos Maes; grandchildren, Emilio, Carlos and Deja; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Celebration of life, 11 a.m.. Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at Angelus Chapel. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now