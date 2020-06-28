Katherine Fulton
07/10/1942 - 06/23/2020
Katherine Louise Fulton


Katherine Louise Fulton, 77, passed away June 23, 2020. Survived by her husband, John Henry Fulton; sister, Adrienne Scanlan of Santa Monica, Calif.; and sons, Grant Robertson of Raton, N.M., Blake Robertson of Reno, Nev. and Aaron Greene of New Jersey. Preceded in death by parents. Katie was born to John T. and Louise (Wolfe) Fulton on July 10, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif. At her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium with no services. A scat-tering ceremony will take place off Ventura Coast, Calif. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
