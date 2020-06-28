Katherine Louise Fulton
Katherine Louise Fulton, 77, passed away June 23, 2020. Survived by her husband, John Henry Fulton; sister, Adrienne Scanlan of Santa Monica, Calif.; and sons, Grant Robertson of Raton, N.M., Blake Robertson of Reno, Nev. and Aaron Greene of New Jersey. Preceded in death by parents. Katie was born to John T. and Louise (Wolfe) Fulton on July 10, 1942, in Los Angeles, Calif. At her request, cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium with no services. A scat-tering ceremony will take place off Ventura Coast, Calif. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.