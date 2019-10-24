|
Katherine Rose Lugo,
- 66,
- a loving mother, sister, daughter, aunt and grandmother went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Kathie was born April 15, 1953, to Eloy and Virginia Sanchez. In 1980, she met the love of her life, Carlos Lugo in California. They raised two sons, Carlos Jr., Brandon and one daughter, Sandy. Kathie graduated from Centennial High School and was a proud Bulldog. Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her parents, Virginia and Eloy; sisters, Dianna Cortez (Ed), Lydia Lugo (Oscar), Marylee Lopez (Ron); brother, Eloy Sanchez Jr. (Linda); sons, Carlos Lugo Jr., Brandon Lugo (Cesca); daughter, Sandy Lugo; grandchildren, Jaiden and Brayon; many nieces, nephews and beloved friends. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Pueblo West, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 24, 2019