Katherine "Buddy"
92, of Pueblo Colo., passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Katherine was born on June 29, 1927, in Pueblo, Colo. to Louis and Susie Conferti. Katherine is survived by her husband, Dominick Spinuzzi; daughter, Donna and her husband Chris; son, Ron and his wife Maryanne; and her six grandchildren, Nicole, Michael, Brianna, Brett, Brian, and Jennifer. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30, at Our Lady Of The Meadows Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family of Katherine ask that you please make donations to . Online condolences can be offered at www.tgmccarthy.com
- Spinuzzi,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019