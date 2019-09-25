Home

Our Lady of the Meadows Church
23 Starling Dr
Pueblo, CO 81005
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Of The Meadows Catholic Church

Katherine Spinuzzi


1927 - 2019
Katherine Spinuzzi Obituary
Katherine "Buddy" Spinuzzi, 92, of Pueblo
Colo. passed away Sept. 1, 2019. Katherine was born on June 29, 1927, in Pueblo, Colo. to Louis and Susie Conferti. Katherine is survived by her husband, Dominick Spinuzzi; daughter, Donna and her husband Chris; son, Ron and his wife Maryanne; and her six grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30, at Our Lady Of The Meadows Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family of Katherine ask that you please make donations to .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 25, 2019
