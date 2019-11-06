|
|
Kathleen Marie Ruybal,
- 69, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Martin Ruybal and numerous family. Kathleen is survived by her children, Darlene (Derek Montoya) Jimenez, Tomas Ruybal Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Francisco Jr., Jessiqua, Jaime Allen, Crystal and Christopher; sister, LuAnn (John) Caligaris; extended family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Parish. Viewing prior to service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019