Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Romero Chapel
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish.

Kathleen Marie Ruybal

Kathleen Marie Ruybal Obituary
Kathleen Marie Ruybal,
69, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Martin Ruybal and numerous family. Kathleen is survived by her children, Darlene (Derek Montoya) Jimenez, Tomas Ruybal Jr.; grandchildren, Daniel, Joseph, Francisco Jr., Jessiqua, Jaime Allen, Crystal and Christopher; sister, LuAnn (John) Caligaris; extended family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Friday, Holy Family Parish. Viewing prior to service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 6, 2019
