Kathleen Muriel Haggart,
late of 337 N. Benito, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at Univer-sity Park Care Center. Kathy was born in Oxford England, Nov 3, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. H. Clarke. She leaves behind to cherish her life her beloved husband, Albert Wayne Haggart; daughters, Kim Arleen (Alex) Westerman-Bechthold and Sherry Lee (Vaughan) McCann-Mavir; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard Orville Haggart in 1962; son, Warren Clarke Haggart in 1980. The family would like to thank the Dr's and staff at University Park for their special care over her stay with them. Viewing will be 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Chapel and will be laid to rest next to her son, Warren at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org