1/1
Kathleen Murie Haggart
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Muriel Haggart, late of 337 N. Benito, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020 at Univer-sity Park Care Center. Kathy was born in Oxford England, Nov 3, 1931, to Mr. and Mrs. H. Clarke. She leaves behind to cherish her life her beloved husband, Albert Wayne Haggart; daughters, Kim Arleen (Alex) Westerman-Bechthold and Sherry Lee (Vaughan) McCann-Mavir; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Richard Orville Haggart in 1962; son, Warren Clarke Haggart in 1980. The family would like to thank the Dr's and staff at University Park for their special care over her stay with them. Viewing will be 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Roselawn Funeral Home. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Roselawn Chapel and will be laid to rest next to her son, Warren at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
1706 Roselawn Rd
Pueblo, CO 81006
(719) 542-2934
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roselawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved