Kathleen Mynatt, 70, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born Sept. 9. 1949, to proud parents, Joseph and Lily (Reed) Smith. Both precede her in death along with her sister, Louella Smith. Kathleen retired as a 411 operator for Qwest/CenturyLink. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, drawing, but most of all she loved spending time with her children who were her world. Kath-leen is survived by her children, Darcie Friend and Jason Mynatt; a sister, Sandra Chapman; and a host of friends who loved and will miss Kathleen. At her request, cremation has taken place with no formal services. Online condolences, www.angeluspueblo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.