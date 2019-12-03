Home

POWERED BY

Kathleen Soto "Kathy" Galvan


12/2/1951 - 11/28/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Soto "Kathy" Galvan Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Soto
Galvan, age 67, passed
on Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 2, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Pete P.. Soto; mother, Viola B. Soto; and brother, Jerry Soto. Survived by children, John L. Galvan, Deanna M. Galvan, and Ron "Cub" (Julie) Galvan; siblings, Ross Soto, Lucy Trujillo and Patty Espinoza. She had eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with three on the way; one very special grandson, Ernest Galvan; former husband and father of her children, Teddy Bear Galvan; god-children, Tim Trujillo, Maria Mondragon and Devin Galvan; several nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. At her request, cremation, "no services."
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -