Kathleen "Kathy" Soto
age 67, passed on Nov. 28, 2019. She was born on Dec. 2, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo. Kathy was preceded in death by father, Pete P.. Soto; mother, Viola B. Soto; and brother, Jerry Soto. Survived by children, John L. Galvan, Deanna M. Galvan, and Ron "Cub" (Julie) Galvan; siblings, Ross Soto, Lucy Trujillo and Patty Espinoza. She had eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren with three on the way; one very special grandson, Ernest Galvan; former husband and father of her children, Teddy Bear Galvan; god-children, Tim Trujillo, Maria Mondragon and Devin Galvan; several nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. At her request, cremation, "no services."
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2019