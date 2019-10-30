|
|
Kathryn Irene Griggs, 78,
- passed away Oct. 21, 2019, at Park-view Medical Center. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Jaunita Wood; sisters, Thelma Brown and Patricia Knight. Kathryn is survived by her loving husband of 38 years living in Beulah, Colo., Robert Griggs. She is also survived by her children, James M. Sasser, Pueblo; Phyllis (Rob) Trohanowsky, Pueblo; Donald (Nicole) Griggs, Beulah; grandchildren, Sierra Anselmo, Pueblo; Hunter Richardson, Beulah; Leslie Richardson; great-grandchildren, Adam, Justie and Leticia; sister, Betty Murphy, Texas. Kathy was a manager of Kwik-Way Store. She graduated from Regency Beauty College and from Pueblo College of Business and Technology. She retired from Pueblo Community Health Center. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing and riding ATV trails. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Beulah Valley Fire Department. Donations may be made to the Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 30, 2019