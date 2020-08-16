1/1
Kathryn L. "Kathy" Dunlap
Kathryn "Kathy" L. Dunlap, 62 of Pueblo, formerly of Aurora, passed away Aug. 6, 2020. She was born on July 7, 1958, in Roswell, N.M. Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Richard E. and Maria (Leal) Dunlap; sister, Bonita Castro; and her niece, Colleen Castro. Kathryn is survived by her spouse, R. Steve Duran; son, Mathew E. Dunlap; grandson, Wyatt M. Dunlap; her siblings, Michael (Connie) Dunlap, Teresa Tadych, Carol (Curt) Mank, Richard E. Dunlap II; nieces, Bernadette (Dennis) Castro, Stephy Castro, Tiffany Reneau, Lindsay (Frank), Tristan, Eres, and Aria Eubanks. Kathryn had a strong faith in the Lord. She would speak the word of God to whomever would listen. She loved her family. Kathryn also loved the outdoors including fishing, camping, gardening and sitting outside viewing wildlife. She enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. Kathryn was a humble and generous person. She never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She enjoyed going to Blackhawk and Cripple Creek. Kathryn spent 35 years with King Soopers and enjoyed working and being around her co-workers. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made in Kathryn's name to Sangre De Cristo Hospice of Pueblo. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 16, 2020.
