Kathy Lea Cusworth, 66,
- of Pueblo, entered into eternal peace April 8, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home after a courageous battle against cancer. Kathy was born March 5, 1954, in Nuremberg, Germany. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Beverly McIver; and her loving husband, Irvin G. Cusworth II. Kathy is survived by her daughters, Christina (Ramon) Gonzales and Shelle (Juan) Montoya; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Demetria (Christopher) Archuleta, Grace Gonzales and Cruz Montoya; and great-grand-daugh-ter, Olivia Villalobos; her fiance, "sweetie" Charles Wohlwend, DDS; her siblings, Jacque (Gene) McVey, Diane (Edward) Anderson and Michael (Michelle) Mc-Iver; nieces and nephew, Jennifer (Dom), Megan, Morgan and Joseph (Kate); and several beloved friends. Kathy will be fondly remembered for her infectious smile and helping all those who crossed her path. She lived by the motto of "pay it forward" at every opportunity she had. She was an active member of the dental field for all of her adult life. Kathy loved being a part of helping in any way she could. Whatever she could do to help was her proudest career accomplishment. Kathy loved decorating for every
- holiday, enjoyed gardening and spending lots of time shopping for those she loved. The family of Kathy wishes to extend our sincere thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Nadine Radway, PA-C, UC Health staff and Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 12, 2020