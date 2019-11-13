|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Kayla L.L. Avila
12/20/01 - 11/13/14
A loving daughter in Heaven.
As the sun sets upon this life and your body is layed to rest, I know you'll be up in Heaven because God only takes the best.
I know your watching
over me and it takes
away the pain.
I will carry you in my heart until we meet again. My world is a little darker now that we're apart.
But the memories are
shining brightly within
this broken heart.
You touched the lives of those you loved and we wanted you to stay.
But you were needed up in Heaven and
God whispered
"come this way".
I know whenever I'm
lonely and this smile
becomes a frown,
I'll look up to the sky above and they'll be an angel looking down.
Mommy,
Family and Friends
Love and Miss
You Dearly
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 13, 2019