Keith Dean Mazur, 51,
- passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Survived by sib-lings, Melissa (Brad) Gillispie and Jeff Mazur; and nephew and niece, Alex Gillispie and Ashley Gillispie. Preceded in death by parents, Karron Mazur and Robert Mazur. Keith was born on April 21, 1968, in Pueblo, graduated from South High in 1986, and graduated from Colorado Mountain College Steam-boat Springs in 1989 with an associate's degree in hotel and resort management. He worked for 28 years for Furr's Cafeteria and, most recently, Old Chicago. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. In honor of Keith, please wear your favorite team shirt to the service. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 28, 2019