Kelly Ann Valdez, 58,
- resident of Ramah, Colo., went to be with our Lord while surrounded by her family on July 25, 2019. Kelly was born to the union of Richard Lee Hasty and Wanda Juanita (Swan) Hasty on April 13, 1961. She was a sister to Richard Daniel Hasty and Terry Denise (Hasty) Forrest. Kelly is survived by her husband of 38 plus years, Ruben Valdez; seven children and 11 grandchildren. Ruben Valdez and Kelly Ann (Hasty) Valdez united in marriage on Oct. 10, 1980. Kelly and Ruben's children are Ruben Joe Valdez, Mordecai Valdez; Carlos Valdez, Juanita (Strongheart) (Valdez) Pate, Elias Valdez, Luzita Ann (Valdez) Starr and Angel Rose Valdez. Kelly was greatly loved and cherished by her father and mother in law who preceded her in death, Roberto Andres Valdez and Telesflora Margarita (Gonzales) Valdez. The two words that best describe Kelly are selfless love. Kelly is most remembered for her love and hard work in regard to her family and the church. She loved to bake, cook, sing, garden and sew. Most of all her love for our Lord was evident in everything she did. Her favorite color was blue. Her favorite flower was the lilac. Her favorite meal was spaghetti and her favorite treat was ice cream. There is nothing on this earth that will be able to replace the beauty of her bright blue eyes and her willingness to do anything for just about anybody. Kelly will be missed greatly by those who loved her. Viewing is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Angelus Funeral Directors in Colorado Springs. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors, 1104 S. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs, Colo., 80910. There will also be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2002 E. 8th St., Pueblo, Colo., with Pastor Bob Woody officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 1, 2019