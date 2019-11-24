Home

Kenneth Casados

Kenneth Casados Obituary
Kenneth "Big Dude"
Casados Sr., 59, of
Pueblo,
passed away peacefully surround by loved ones on Nov. 18, 2019. Preceded in dead by his parents, John and Beatrice Casados. Survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda (Barela) Casados; children, Jennifer (Mylo), Ken "Little Dude" Jr. (Michelle) and Annette; grandchildren, Liam, Lenae, Alonzo, Amiliana, Crissel, Jay, Jayden and one on the way. Kenneth was a master meat-cutter. He loved gardening, cooking and spending all his time with his dog Flaca and his grandchildren. Ken was the ultimate Broncos fan. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019
