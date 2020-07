Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Peter Cortez, 79, of Pueblo, passed away July 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by two children. Survived by his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Cortez; two children; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Thursday, Rocky Mountain Family Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store