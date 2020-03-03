|
|
Kenneth D. Yeager Kenneth D. Yeager, born to
- Dick and Mary Yeager in Durango, Colo., on May 8, 1941, and passed away in Pueblo, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; sister, Yvonne; daughter, Kenna; niece, Bethany. Survived by friend and companion, Marion Guerrero and her family; daughter, Cynthia Yeager (Matt) Walker; sister, Debra Yeager; special nephew, Jeff Stone; close friends, Dave and Mary Bundy; several nieces and nephews; aunt, Patricia Robins; and many cousins. Kenneth operated his own Big A Auto Parts Store in Leadville, Colo., where he lived for many years. He was a member of city council, taught auto mechanics at the college and mentored youth. Ken loved to hunt and fish in the mountains. He had horses, mules (which he had a special love for and was known as "Mule-man") and his beloved lab dogs. Ken was a veteran of the Army during the Vietnam era. Ken donated his body to science and will be cremated at a later date. His ashes will be spread in his beloved mountains. No services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 3, 2020