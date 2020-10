Dear Cousin, we sure have some wonderful memories from when we was kids. Every summer the Burk family would always come to Kansas and we always looked foward to your visits.

I will never forget you walking out of the bathroom and saying, I DONT KNOW WHY GOD MAKE ME SO DARN GOOD LOOKING INSTEAD OF RICH.. Well you can now ask him

Our thoughts and prayers go out to your brother and sisters and children.

We will Miss you. But we will always have the great memories.

Roberta Mattox Erie,Kansas

