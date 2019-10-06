Home

Kenneth Fox

Kenneth Fox Obituary

Kenneth Owen Fox

Kenneth Owen Fox, 76, of
Pueblo, Colo., passed away surrounded by his family on Oct. 2, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Maria of 54 years; son, Michael (Ami) Fox; daughter, Rita (Jeremy Lundblade) Fox; and six loving grandchildren; brother, Perry (Dianna); nieces, nephews and extended work family. Kenneth was a loving and beloved father, husband and grandfather. After his service in the Army, Kenneth worked in industrial construction for 50 years. In addition to his long years of hard work, Kenneth always kept busy with hobbies such as scuba diving, antique cars and building houses. A special thank you to the people at Sangre de Cristo Hospice House for their loving care and support during his final days. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Joseph Church. Memorial donations may be made to Cure PSP, 1216 Broadway second floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 6, 2019
