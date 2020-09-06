Kenneth John

and Betty Jane Homrighouse



Kenneth John Homrighouse was born on Sept. 20, 1935, and passed away May 27, 2013. Ken was one of five siblings, Frank, Charles, Mary and Helen born to Kenneth and Madeline Homrighouse in Auburn, N.Y. Immediately graduating from high school, Ken enlisted in the Marines. He eventually served over 20 years in various branches of the Armed Forces, including a top secret clearance designation. He met his wife, Betty Meinke, out dancing and they married in 1964. Their "Dance" and wonderful life together lasted 49 beautiful years until Ken passed in 2013. He loved dancing, watching the Denver Broncos and spoiling dogs! Ken was the original "Siri". His vast knowledge of all things was absolutely amazing! If you ever needed to know HOW? Ask Ken! In the early 1980's, he started a computer consulting business. He had extensive knowledge and skill to build and repair anything. He had a great "working relationship" with his daughter, Sandra Hatch (deceased, 2009). Ken was a friendly soul with a great subtle sense of humor. He was a marksman, excellent bowler, and loved to fish and golf. His presence enhanced any gathering. Our family was blessed and still is because he was an integral part of our lives. He is dearly missed. Betty Jane Homrighouse was born on Nov. 16 1925. She passed to heaven on Jan. 11, 2020, with her loving, long-term caretaker, and granddaughter, Sherri McGuffin, at her bedside. She is now reunited with her husband of 49 years, Kenneth and her dear daughter, Sandra Hatch. Betty was born in Hammond, Ind., to Dutch and Sophie Gaynor. Unfortunately, Betty's mom passed away two years later giving birth to her sister Sophie. Hans and Emma Voss (grandparents) adopted her when she was three. They were hard working German immigrants. Betty married young toward the end of WWll and gave birth to a son, Dennie Meinke, in 1945, and daughter, Sandra Meinke, in 1947. Job opportunities brought the entire family to Denver, Colo., in the late 50's. The best day of Betty's life was when she first danced with her husband, Kenneth Homrighouse. He was a rare gem and she captured his heart. Like Ken, Betty loved to dance, enjoyed bowling (especially with daughter, Sandra Hatch), golfing and summer fun at Jackson Lake. Propelled by a strong work ethic she worked for over 50 years. She was still bowling at the age of 85, golfing at 80, driving a car until she was almost 90. She was a "tough cookie" with a great sense of humor. She loved listening to Patsy Cline and Elvis, donating money to casinos, pampering her dogs and hoping the Denver Broncos would win. She was a meticulous house cleaner, good cook and a patient knitter. Family was of the utmost importance. She loved holiday gatherings. Betty was fondly known as "Nana" to her family, and as each new child entered the family, it gave her a special joy. She was so loved and is truly missed. Ken and Betty are survived by their son, Dennie (Christie) Meinke; granddaughter, Sherri (Robert) McGuffi; grandson, Kenny (Tammy); great-grandsons, Sean (Jill) Hatch, Lee Gonzalez, Xavier Hatch; great- granddaughters, Ashley Hatch, Kaitlyn McGuffin; and great-great-grand- children, Ryder, Hunter, Vera, Knox and Lydia.