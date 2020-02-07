|
Kenneth Ray Bryant, 63,
- of Colo- Springs, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020. He was born on Nov. 9, 1957 in Shreveport, La. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bryant Jr.; mother, Bobby Jane Bryant; grandmother, Lillie Wills; grandfather, Willie Wills; two uncles, Henry and Richard Bryant. Kenneth enjoyed working on cars, barbequing, fishing and watching the Broncos games. He valued family and friends. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Evette, Kenny, Ray, Robert, Matt and Casandra; sisters, Sandra Kinnard, Barbara Conley; brothers, Clinton Bryant, Larry Smith, Robert Dale Bryant; 15 nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Angelus Chapel, located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colo. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
