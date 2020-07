Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Patrick Valdez Sr., 65, of Pueblo, passed away on July 2, 2020. Private family service, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo. We invite those who would like to join us for a final tribute ride as we process to Imperial Memorial Gardens to lay Ken to rest.



