Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Aloysius
Rye, CO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius
Rye, CO
View Map

Kenneth VanDeburgh

Kenneth VanDeburgh Obituary
Kenneth VanDeburgh,
79, of Rye, passed away on Jan. 3, 2020. Kenneth had a lifelong love of music and entertaining. He worked at the Department of Social Services for 14 years and spent many years serving on the Board of Directors at the Center for Disabilities where he was a strong advocate for the deaf. Viewing from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Aloysius in Rye, Colo., followed by funeral Mass at 11 a.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to the national .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020
