71, of Rough Rock, Ariz. and Pueblo, passed on Nov. 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Roberta Van Pelt. Ken is survived by brother, Erick; beloved wife of 25 years, Lorene Tohe; along with their 21 grandchildren and counting. Special thanks for the Joni Fair Hospice, for making his last days peaceful and full of care. Full notice and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com