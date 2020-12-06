1/1
Kenneth Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Claude Walter, 90, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born in Kearney, Neb., to Raymond and Ula Walter. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norman, Wayne, Agnes, Esther, Mary Ellen, Art, Gerald and Roy; in-laws, Carmen and Divina Morrone; brothers-in-law, George and John Morrone; and good friend, Charles Mantelli. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean; son, Kevin (Devona); grandchildren, Ryan, Kenny (his namesake) and Divina; special nephew, John Morrone; siblings, Janet (Larry) Jones and Waunetta Walter; multiple nieces and nephews. Kenneth was employed by CF&I Steel Corporation for 47-plus years, retiring in 1993. He soon became a grandfather and devoted his life to helping raise his three grandchildren. He and his son had a bond like no other. Kenneth was the kindest soul to all. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Banjoko and Dr. and Mrs. Nafziger for the exceptional care and love they showed towards Kenneth. His services will be held at a future date due to COVID-19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
One of the good ones, as good as they come! He was always kind and always giving! I am sure he has earned many crowns in Heaven! God Bless you and hold you! We will love and miss you until we meet again! My family will never forget all that you did for us! Love you!
Gary Mantelli
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved