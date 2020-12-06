Kenneth Claude Walter, 90, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born in Kearney, Neb., to Raymond and Ula Walter. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norman, Wayne, Agnes, Esther, Mary Ellen, Art, Gerald and Roy; in-laws, Carmen and Divina Morrone; brothers-in-law, George and John Morrone; and good friend, Charles Mantelli. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife, Norma Jean; son, Kevin (Devona); grandchildren, Ryan, Kenny (his namesake) and Divina; special nephew, John Morrone; siblings, Janet (Larry) Jones and Waunetta Walter; multiple nieces and nephews. Kenneth was employed by CF&I Steel Corporation for 47-plus years, retiring in 1993. He soon became a grandfather and devoted his life to helping raise his three grandchildren. He and his son had a bond like no other. Kenneth was the kindest soul to all. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr. Banjoko and Dr. and Mrs. Nafziger for the exceptional care and love they showed towards Kenneth. His services will be held at a future date due to COVID-19.



