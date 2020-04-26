|
|
Kenneth "Zim"
passed on April 21, 2020. Born to Loren and Katie Zimmerman on Nov. 18, 1952. As the owner of Ken's Automotive, original owner of Zim's Towing, Zim's Rod & Custom and owner of #98 2001 Late Model championship car and #98 Modifieds (many thanks to the crews), he carried on the family tradition of entrepreneurship. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. Survived by his wife, Patty; two brothers; children, Melissa (Mark), Dana (Sean), Keith (Tara), Danny (Andrea) and Jennifer (Ron); numerous grandchildren; and best buddies, Andy and Lucy. Arrangements to Science Care made through Roselawn Funeral Home. Special thanks to Lynn, Kathy of Parkview Home Healthcare; also Rick, Vince and Michael at Sangre de Christo Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
- Zimmerman
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020