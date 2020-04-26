Home

Kenneth "Zim" Zimmerman

Kenneth "Zim" Zimmerman Obituary
Kenneth "Zim"
Zimmerman passed on
April 21, 2020. Born to Loren and Katie Zimmerman on Nov. 18, 1952. As the owner of Ken's Automotive, original owner of Zim's Towing, Zim's Rod & Custom and owner of #98 2001 Late Model championship car and #98 Modifieds (many thanks to the crews), he carried on the family tradition of entrepreneurship. He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters. Survived by his wife, Patty; two brothers; children, Melissa (Mark), Dana (Sean), Keith (Tara), Danny (Andrea) and Jennifer (Ron); numerous grandchildren; and best buddies, Andy and Lucy. Arrangements to Science Care made through Roselawn Funeral Home. Special thanks to Lynn, Kathy of Parkview Home Healthcare; also Rick, Vince and Michael at Sangre de Christo Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 26, 2020
